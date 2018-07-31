Waymo test will provide rides to and from public transportation

Following the first phase of the partnership, Waymo will then open up its transportation service to those using Valley Metro's RideChoice service, which provides discounted rides to seniors and people with disabilities. "This will form the basis of joint research to evaluate the adoption of Waymo technology, its impact and its long-term potential to enable greater access to public transit," said Waymo. The company also said that it hopes to open up the service to more Phoenix residents in the future.

Waymo recently announced a number of partnerships with businesses in the Phoenix area, including Walmart and Avis Budget Group. The company will provide rides to customers picking up grocery orders from the former and those picking up or dropping off a rental car from the latter. Waymo is also preparing to launch its self-driving taxi service in Phoenix later this year.