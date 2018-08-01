Amazon discounts LG's budget Galaxy Note rival on Prime

The Stylo 4 comes with a Snapdragon 450 1.8 GHz octa-core processor, packs in 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and offers a 2TB external upgrade via microSD card. Its 3300 mAh battery capacity is relatively unchanged compared with the Stylo 3, and should afford you around 20 hours of talk time. There is, however, an improvement in the resolution -- Stylo 4 cranks it up to 1080 x 2160, and its 6.2-inch display sits comfortably in phablet territory. As hinted at in the name, a Stylus pen is also included to meet all your digital note-taking needs.

Stylo 4 runs on Android's Oreo OS and features a USB Type-C fast charging connector. Providing you don't mind some pre-installed Amazon apps (Shopping, Widget and Alexa), and the limited color options -- only Aurora Black is available -- you can pick it up for $50 off the standard price through Prime.