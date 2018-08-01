Google's Home Max speaker arrives in Australia

Google's high quality Home Max speaker is coming to Australia. The company's most expensive audio product, which boasts sound 20 times more powerful than the standard Google Home, will be available in the country from August 9. The Australian release supports Assistant's latest features, such as Multiple Commands, as well as Home Max's biggest draw, Smart Sound, which automatically adapts to the environment of a room.
Home Max launched in the US in December 2017, and Canada earlier this year -- international availability of Google's products is notoriously slow, although the regular Google Home and Home Mini are already available in the Australian Google Store. The Home Max will also be available from JB Hi-Fi, Harvey norman, David Jones, The Good Guys and Officeworks, and will cost $550.