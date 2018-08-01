Kroger offers free grocery delivery for orders over $35

Kroger is focusing on non-perishable food and household goods for the service; it's designed to provide customers with the items they use regularly. The subscription model will give customers a 5 percent discount on regular purchases, according to Business Insider, in addition to promotions and coupons not available to regular shoppers. During this launch period, customers can snag free shipping (with no minimum purchase required), as well as 15 percent off their first-time order.

Brick-and-mortar grocery stores have had to figure out a way to combat the power of Amazon's grocery delivery services, especially now that the company is offering Prime-based delivery from Whole Foods. "Kroger's ecommerce platform expands our offering beyond the physical store to include even more products," said Yael Cosset, Kroger's chief digital officer. "Along with staples and customer favorites, Kroger Ship will carry bulk and additional sizes, and focus on Our Brands, local and international food and flavors, specialty items, and health and wellness products -- making it easier than ever before to be your family's hero at mealtime, or anytime."