Stream Lollapalooza sets live on Red Bull TV this weekend

It's that time of year again, when big names from across the music world come together in Chicago for four days of festivities at Lollapalooza. If you won't be in the Windy City this weekend yet still want to check out some of the performances, Red Bull TV has you covered. Starting Thursday at 7PM ET, you can watch sets from the likes of headliners The Weeknd, Jack White and Arctic Monkeys. Other artists on the streaming docket include Chvrches, Catfish and the Bottlemen, LL Cool J, Khalid, Vampire Weekend and Tyler, The Creator.