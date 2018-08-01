Congress passes data security bill for small businesses

The House passed its version of the Act in October 2017. It's not certain when the bill might reach the President's desk, since that will depend on how quickly both sides of Congress reconcile their legislation.

The soon-to-be law isn't going to render small businesses impervious to attack. Many large companies are still grappling with data breaches, and small shops rarely have the sheer amount of staff and money needed to address intrusions. Whether or not the resources help will depend on how easily businesses can find it, too. This Act might close the gap, though, and it's an acknowledgment that your private information is just as sensitive at a tiny startup as it is at a giant corporation.