Origin's EON15-S is one of the lightest gaming laptops yet

Origin's current EVO15-S with NVIDIA GTX 1070 Max-Q graphics is pretty light at 4.3 pounds, but that's still nearly a full pound more than the new model. Other features on the new EON-15S include a 1080p screen (there's no 4K option for now), up to 32GB of RAM, space for two M.2 NVMe SSDs and a hybrid mechanical RGB keyboard with individual key lighting.

The Miami, Florida-based manufacturer also unveiled the EVO17-S (above) aimed more at the high-performance gaming and graphics crowd. It packs 17.3-inch 4K or 1080p G-Sync screens and up to an Intel Core i9-8950HK processor NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 desktop-class GPU. The extra space allows for a regular 2.5-inch HDD on top of two M.2 NVMe models and 32GB of RAM. It also supports Origin's CPU and GPU overclocking.

Origin also unveiled the business-oriented NS-15S and NT-17 models, but they appear to be rebadged versions of the gaming laptops above. It also unveiled the NT-15, but that model looks identical to the one I tested last year with an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, NVIDIA Quadro P4000 Max-Q graphics and 4.3 pound heft. So far, there's no word on pricing or availability for any of the new laptops.