Snapchat's new Lenses respond to your voice not your face

If you come across one of these Lenses in the carousel, on-screen instructions will guide you in how to use these voice-triggered Lenses. For now, they only respond to pre-selected English words.

This isn't the first time Snapchat has rolled out an audio lens. Back in May, the social network introduced an animal mask that responded to the sounds it hears. Now, as promised, the company is taking sound-based Lenses to the next level.

Snap has been expanding the use of Lenses across Snapchat, from creating realistic iPhone X-exclusive ones to opening up Lens creation to its user base. Snapchat has been struggling to retain and increase its user base; clearly the company is hopeful that their investment in Lenses will translate into increased engagement.