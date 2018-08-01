Vizio adds over 100 free streaming channels to its SmartCast TVs

"With the TV landscape continuously evolving, we're excited to offer consumers a comprehensive entertainment solution packed with free and unlimited content offerings." Vizio CTO Bill Baxter said in a statement. "Powered by Pluto TV, WatchFree is a next-generation streaming service with an easy-to-navigate, cable-like interface that delivers creative and thoughtful content selections." Vizio introduced the ability to control SmartCast TVs with Alexa earlier this year.

WatchFree is available as a dedicated input. Just press the "Input" button and select "WatchFree" to access it.