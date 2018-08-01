Windows 'Your Phone' app gives you access to Android files on a PC

Microsoft first announced the drag-and-drop experience earlier this year during its annual Build developer conference in Seattle. It will eventually be available for iPhone users, but only in a limited capacity, particularly to send the webpage you're viewing on mobile to a computer so you can continue watching videos or reading text on a bigger screen.

Your phone must be running Android 7.0 and above to be able to use the experimental feature. Simply fire up the Your Phone app and then download the corresponding mobile application. Once you've set things up, keep an eye out for a desktop pin rolling out in the next few weeks. It will give you even quicker access to the photos on your mobile device.