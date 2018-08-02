Apple to stop people earning money from affiliate app sales

I guess we can finally stop using the default ugly App Store buttons on our website. Yes, they do complain about that crap. pic.twitter.com/nMmMT7QTy3 — Paul Haddad (@tapbot_paul) August 1, 2018

Last year, Apple slashed referral commission rates from 7 percent to 2.5 percent. While it was a huge blow for partners, the rates still applied for apps, at least -- now, no one has an incentive to point people to the best applications on the platform anymore. The move could kill publications and services that revolve around finding the best offerings among all the options out there. Sure, the redesigned App Store makes it easier to find applications, but some might prefer getting opinions from people who've tested and compared similar applications against each other.