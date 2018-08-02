Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Getty Images
save
Save
share

Apple hit with $145 million fine for WiLan patent infringement

Another notch on Apple's infringement bedpost.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
2h ago in Business
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Getty Images

Apple has been hit with yet another patent infringement fine. Canadian patent licensing company WiLan took the tech giant to task over two patents relating to wireless communication within the iPhone. WiLan – which isn't shy about suing the wireless industry over alleged patent violations – has been awarded $145.1 million in damages by a federal jury in California. Apple, naturally, says it plans to appeal the decision. This isn't the first time the two companies have locked horns – in 2013 a jury ruled in favour of Apple in a separate litigation where WiLan sought $248 million in damages.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr