Canada's first eSports stadium comes to Vancouver in 2019

It may seem like an odd choice for the first Canadian arena (Toronto and Montreal would be obvious frontrunners), but there are a few reasons it might work well. Vancouver has a vibrant gaming scene between the abundance of developers in the area and its streaming community. There are also some pragmatic reasons. It's in California's time zone (good for viewership), close to Seattle (good for American fans) and may have more room for stadiums than extra-dense cities like Toronto.

This won't be the largest eSports venue by any stretch. However, it does serve as a testament to the popularity of pro gaming. If there's a large population and a penchant for gaming, it might just be a matter of time before there's a stadium in place.