Comcast will add Prime Video to Xfinity X1

In April, Comcast announced a deal with Netflix that allowed the company to include Netflix subscriptions in new and existing Xfinity packages, and this is the first time Prime Video has been integrated on an MVPD platform in the US. Earlier this year, Amazon's director of US prime video channels and sports, Richard Au, said in an interview with Cheddar's Jon Steinberg that the company was definitely open to bringing Prime Video to MVPDs. As FierceVideo reported, he even pointed to Netflix's integration with Comcast as an example of a step Amazon would like to take. "Netflix on Comcast's X1 is great," he said.

Comcast and Amazon didn't say exactly when Prime Video will launch on X1, only that it's expected later this year.