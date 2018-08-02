Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Musical.ly
save
Save
share

Musical.ly is officially dead

Good night my sweet lip-syncing prince.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
1h ago in Business
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Musical.ly

Musical.ly is shutting down for good. After amassing a sizeable user-base, the lip-sync app (the service had a few others as well) will scuttle users to TikTok, a Vine-like video app owned by Chinese internet firm Bytedance according to Variety. The publication says user accounts and videos will automatically move to the new app, so it should be a pretty seamless, if not abrupt, transition. And when you update Musical.ly for the last time, you'll automatically upgrade to TikTok.

You could say that this is a direct reaction to Facebook reportedly working on a music-based talent show for its Watch platform, but that might be giving the social network a little too much credit. Bytedance acquired Musical.ly last November for a reported $1 billion, and began consolidating aspects of the company in June.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr