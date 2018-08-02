Sennheiser's Memory Mic can record audio from afar

Sennheiser has released a Bluetooth mic that gives you a way to make sure your video comes with crisp sounds -- even if you're recording from afar. It says its new device called Memory Mic can record "broadcast quality" audio even if you're shooting the video from a distance with a phone. Say, when you're recording your kid on her first bike ride, when you want to shoot a video of a musician that captures the whole stage or if you're shooting a cooking show for YouTube. The device initially connects to your phone via Bluetooth, but it can apparently continue recording even if you go out of range.