Sonos CEO says Google Assistant could be on its speakers by year’s end

Spence also discussed the potential effect of US trade tariffs, as its speakers are built in China. He noted that if tariffs come into play, consumers will likely have to pay a little more to offset those costs.

Sonos became a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq exchange Thursday. The stock rose from $15 a share, settling at just under $20 at the end of trading. That gave the company a valuation of a little under $2 billion.