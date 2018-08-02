Wirecutter's best deals: Save $150 on a Whynter Elite air conditioner

Street price: $500; deal price: $350

This is the first time we've posted a sale on this recommended portable air conditioner, and it's down a massive $150 to $350. While it did briefly drop to this price at the start of July, we missed that sale, and aside from that, it's been $500 for months. The key difference between this and our top pick is that this unit has an added heater and drain pump. With this discount, even with those added features, it's the cheaper option.

The Whynter Elite ARC-122DHP Portable Air Conditioner is the runner-up pick in our guide to the best portable air conditioner. Liam McCabe and Tyler Wells Lynch wrote, "The Whynter Elite ARC-122DHP is the same air conditioner as our main pick, with the addition of a heater and a drain pump. That means it can double as a space heater during cold weather, and automatically pump water out of the condensation tray, instead of needing manual emptying. Those are some nice perks, but most people won't have much use for either of them. Condensation, especially, is only an issue in extremely hot and humid conditions; most of the time, any condensation evaporates and gets vented through the exhaust hose. So unless you know you need these features, pick whichever model costs less at the time of buying or is more easily available."

Street price: $59; deal price: $42

Available for $42 in all colors (though the black is low in stock), if you're looking for a growler for your beer adventures this summer, here's your chance to save. Usually just under $60, this is a nice discount on the 64oz Miir growler. This deal is one of the better we've seen and matches Prime Day pricing.

The Miir 64oz growler is the top pick in our guide to the best growler. Ria Misra wrote, "Every growler we tested did an effective job of keeping cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot—there were no truly poor performers in the bunch—but the Miir 64oz Growler beat all our other growlers at keeping drinks the coldest, and it excelled at keeping drinks hot also. It also topped our taste testers' rankings with the fizziest beer and as the easiest pour, received high marks on its taste, and didn't spill at all during our 12-hour, upside down leak test."

Street price: $145; deal price: $120

If you're into the retro cool look of instant photos but don't want to carry around a cumbersome camera, this printer, which can print instant pics from your phone, is a great option. We've only posted one previous sale on the Instax SP-2 when we saw it briefly drop during the holiday season, so this is a nice savings that you can use on more film.

The Fujifilm Instax Share SP-2 Smart Phone Printer is our pick for printing pictures from your smartphone in the guide to the best instant camera. Erin Lodi wrote, "If you want to keep shooting with your smartphone but like the idea and look of an old-school, tangible print, the Fujifilm Instax Share SP-2 is the best instant printer available. You can easily connect your phone to the printer via Wi-Fi and share access to your library of images with the free Instax Share app, which you can then use to do some minor editing and add a filter or a custom border. Press the print button, and the SP-2's high-resolution 320 dpi print is ready in just 10 seconds."

Street price: $25; deal price: $20

If you're seeking a Qi wireless charger for your compatible phone, this is a nice opportunity to save. The Samsung Fast Charge Qi Wireless Charging Pad EP-PN920 is a guide option we recommend, citing it as very similar to our top pick but faster in some cases. While it's typically more expensive than the top pick in our guide, it's seen a drop in price recently and is presently seeing a lower price than that option. Down to $20 from $25 for the black or white colors, this is also a new low price.

The Samsung Fast Charge Qi Wireless Charging Pad EP-PN920 is an option we like in our guide to the best Qi wireless charger for iPhone and Android phones. Nick Guy wrote, "Samsung's Fast Charge Qi Wireless Charging Pad EP-PN920 looks more or less identical to our pick. In our testing, it fully charged our iPhone 8 and Galaxy S8 about 15 minutes faster than our top pick, on average, but right now it costs twice as much. We don't think the extra cost is worth those few saved minutes, especially when you're charging overnight or at a desk during the day."

Because great deals don't just happen on Thursday, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go here.