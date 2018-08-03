FX+ streaming service opens up to all of FX's cable subscribers

One of the main selling points of FX+, which costs $6/month, is that new episodes of FX original shows land there before they air on the network. For instance, FX+ users can watch the pilot of Sons of Anarchy spin-off Mayans MC on September 1st -- three days before the show's TV debut.

The ad-free service also includes every season of most FX shows, such as The Americans, Damages, Atlanta and It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia. You can access FX+ via the web, iOS and Android, Apple TV and Roku.

By expanding the availability of FX+, it seems FX is trying to gain more market share among streaming services. It counts the likes of AMC, CBS and Showtime as competition in the network and basic cable arena.