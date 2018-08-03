Google adds support for 16 new languages to Gboard

However, Android Police notes that, when looking at the Google Support list, it could only find 16 new languages or language varieties. These are:

Arabic (Gulf)

Buryat (Mongolia)

Buryat (Russia)

Cornish

Gondi (Devanagari)

Greek (Cyprus)

Hakka

Hausa (Ghana)

Khorasani Turkic (Arabic)

Lower Sorbian

Mandeali

Mundari (Bengali)

Portuguese (Macau)

Shekhawati

Siberian Tatar

Talysh (Russia).

Additional changes include Japanese support for Android TV, Morse code improvements and more reliable language downloads.

Regardless of whether it's 16 or 18 languages, it's always good to see support for more languages coming to a popular app like Gboard. It's also great that, while Google's focus is on more popular languages, the company is also making sure to include less widely spoken regional dialects.