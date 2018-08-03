Google Maps now zooms out to a globe instead of a flat Earth

With 3D Globe Mode on Google Maps desktop, Greenland's projection is no longer the size of Africa.



Just zoom all the way out at https://t.co/mIZTya01K3 😎🌍 pic.twitter.com/CIkkS7It8d — Google Maps (@googlemaps) August 2, 2018

Google's referring to the fact that it's impossible to represent the true area of different regions on the planet using flat projections. The most commonly used Mercator projections shows the correct shape of countries, but enlarges regions that are farther from the equator. As such, Greenland looks the size of Africa, when it's much, much smaller -- a mere 836,300 square miles compared to Africa's 11.73 million square miles. That's pretty clear on Google Maps now when you spin from one place to the other.

The "Globe Mode" update is only available on desktop and not mobile, but it works on all major browsers, including Chrome, Edge and Firefox, reportedly thanks to WebGL. The change brings maps more in line with Google Earth, which has always presented the world from that viewpoint.