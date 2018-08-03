Surface Go teardown reveals a tiny battery

Some of the other design choices are clever. Microsoft cools the Pentium Gold processor using only a copper shield and thermal paste where even the fanless Surface Pro models use heatpipes. You'll also find well-hidden WiFi antennas and a sturdy display structure.

As with past Surfaces, though, you won't even want to try repairing the Go yourself. The battery and display are glued in, and the combination of a tightly-packed chassis with a lack of modularity would make any fix both tricky and expensive. Not that this is completely shocking -- just know that you'll likely be sending this device Microsoft's way if something goes wrong.