Image credit: Hasbro / Blizzard
Nerf will bring 'Overwatch' hero D.va's blaster to life

A match made in King's Row.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
45m ago in Business
Hasbro / Blizzard

The next Overwatch gun from Nerf and Blizzard is none other than D.va's blaster pistol. The toy will be available sometime next year, the same ambiguous timeframe that was given for Reaper's shotgun. As before, Hasbro hasn't announced pricing for the toy just yet either. But hey, at least we know that the ammunition will travel "up to" 80 feet per-second, be Overwatch-branded and colored to match the hero using it. In this case, pink is a pretty safe bet for the mech-dweller. Nerf this, indeed.

