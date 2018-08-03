'PUBG Mobile' is getting a Mission: Impossible crossover

The update, which is out now, might induce a lightbulb moment for Fortnite players -- Epic Games already delivered an ambitious mashup between Fortnite: Battle Royale and Avengers: Infinity War a few months ago. Rather than let players control Ethan Hunt -- there's always a possibility the 1998 game will be remastered -- PUBG Corp is bringing novel background music, customizable parachutes and special rewards to the game, as well as a number of challenges designed to freshen up Team Rush and Survival modes.

For now, the crossover is restricted to mobile -- a curious choice given the ubiquitous availability of Thanos, and PUBG Corp's hopes to "appeal to a broader range of gamers". Still, there's little doubt the timed-exclusive will give PUBG Mobile's 100 million player base across iOS and Android a boost, especially in combination with the recent integration of War Mode.

Despite the growing popularity of Fortnite -- which is yet to release for Android devices -- lead PUBG designer Brendan Greene says he's more concerned about stabilizing the battle royale game rather than "being on top". PUBG Mobile is available as a free download through Google Play and the App Store.