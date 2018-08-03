Samsung accidentally leaked the Galaxy Note 9 again

Oof. We're used to leaks from factory floors, retailers and, well, those who make a living from the dark art, but the manufacturer itself? That's unusual. And multiple leaks? That's just embarrassing. Today, Samsung accidentally posted a video for its next flagship phone, the Galaxy Note 9. The brief teaser shows the overall design -- which Samsung had already leaked through a pre-order announcement -- and the yellowish S-Pen that ships with the blue model. It also confirms that a 512GB version will be available, with support for up to 512GB microSD cards. No huge surprises, then, but perhaps they're detailed in a different Galaxy Note 9 teaser?
Samsung will officially launch the Note 9 on August 9th, at an Unpacked event in New York. The company could use a smartphone home run -- its last financial earnings were fine, however Galaxy S9 sales were weaker than expected, according to Bloomberg. (Samsung has now pulled the Note 9 video. Kudos to Sammobile for spotting it and uploading a new version.)
Update: Sammobile's version has disappeared from YouTube. We've uploaded our own version below.