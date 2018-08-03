Stitcher removes Alex Jones’ podcast from its platform

and that harassment has led listeners of the show to engage in similar harassment and other damaging activity. Therefore, we have decided to remove his podcasts from the Stitcher platform. (2/2) — Stitcher (@Stitcher) August 3, 2018

Last week, YouTube removed four of Jones' videos from his channel for violating its community guidelines. It also issued his channel a strike. Receiving three strikes within a 90-day period results in the termination of a channel. And though Facebook was heavily criticized for choosing to keep up a video in which Jones calls special counsel Robert Mueller a child rapist and pantomimes shooting him, it later removed four videos from his page and issued him a 30-day suspension. Earlier this week, after facing mounting pressure to remove Jones' podcast from its platform, Spotify took down multiple episodes for violating its hate content policy, but didn't remove the podcast itself.

Alex Jones is currently facing multiple lawsuits over his defamatory statements against the parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims.