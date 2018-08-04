Picard returns to 'Star Trek' in a new series for CBS All Access

There's virtually nothing else known about the show, including its basic plot or release date. This appears more to quell rumors (which have been swirling for months) and build hype than anything else.

It's far from shocking that CBS would unveil Picard's new tale so soon. Discovery has clearly been the tent pole for All Access, earning a second season and a spin-off Short Treks series. This gives viewers a reason to keep their subscriptions going for the long haul, rather than dropping service the moment their latest series marathon is over. CBS' greater challenge may be to diversify its top-tier shows so that it's not dependent on Gene Roddenberry's sci-fi universe to keep people interested.