The Morning After: Weekend Edition

Avoiding Google's 30 percent cut.'Fortnite' will skip the Play Store for its Android release

When the popular battle royale shooter arrives on Android this summer, players will have to sideload it from Epic's website instead of using Google's Play Store.

A temporary restraining order has been extended until August 28th.More states join lawsuit to keep 3D-printed gun plans off the internet

An amended complaint added California, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia to the list of states opposing the release of the files.

Another attack vector brought to you by the gig economy.Bad Password: When your Uber driver is a spy

Ferrying hackers and feds during "hacker summer camp" has got to be a dream gig for a spy.

Stuff that will help you save time and sanity.The best smart 'home' stuff for a dorm

Aside from the library, your dorm is where you'll spend most of your time on campus. Why not make it a little more inviting?

Oops.Samsung accidentally leaked the Galaxy Note 9 again

Samsung accidentally posted a video for its next flagship phone, the Galaxy Note 9. The brief teaser shows the overall design -- which Samsung had already leaked through a pre-order announcement -- and the yellowish S-Pen that ships with the blue model. It also confirms that a 512GB version will be available, with support for up to 512GB microSD cards.

No GPS necessary.The automated in-car navigator that predated satellites

The concept of the modern navigator can be traced back to the early 1930s and the creation of the Iter-Auto. Manufactured by an Italian company based in Rome, the contraption was designed to be mounted to your car's dashboard and loaded with routes printed on long paper scrolls. It was hooked up to the vehicle's speedometer, and so the scroll would wind automatically in proportion with distance traveled.

