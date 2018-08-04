Chip giant TSMC struggles with virus infections at its factories

TSMC promised more information on August 6th.

A lost day of production might not sound like much, but it could be huge depending on the circumstances. TSMC builds chips for many of the industry's biggest names, including Apple, AMD, NVIDIA and Qualcomm. Even a 24-hour disruption might cause device shortages, however brief, and this may be particularly serious for companies making low-volume devices (such as high-end graphics cards). It might not ruin a big product launch, but it might take longer for gadgets to reach your hands.