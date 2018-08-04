Venezuela says Maduro was target of attempted drone attack

The country has seen mounting unrest over recent years due to both Maduro's anti-democratic policies and an economic collapse triggered in part by plummeting oil prices. There were two attacks against government facilities in 2017, but neither involved drones.

Footage of the attack itself wasn't available as of this writing, and it wasn't clear who might have been responsible. If this is an authentic drone attack, though, it may represent a dark new chapter in the use of UAVs. It suggests that drone bombing attempts are a reality outside of war zones, and that anti-drone defenses may be a practical necessity.