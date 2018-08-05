Ben Heck reverse-engineers a zip drive

Tragedy has befallen Ben Heck: Once upon a time he created some awesome levels for Doom. Now he wants to revisit them, but he cannot! They reside on an ancient and old media type called zip disks, drives made by Iomega that came in various sizes from 100MB up to 1GB. To reverse-engineer it, Ben and Felix are going to find an old computer, an oscilloscope and a parallel-port-connected zip drive to find out how they talk to one another. What old hardware have you tried to make work? Let the team know over on the element14 Community.