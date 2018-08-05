'Minecraft' movie delayed amid director changes

The production shuffle is bound to create significant delays for the movie. It doesn't look good for Microsoft's Minecraft strategy, for that matter. While the company certainly wasn't depending on the movie for its bottom line, it announced the 2019 premiere date two years ago -- if it had any movie tie-in plans, they've just been thrown out the window. There's also a real concern that interest in Minecraft might fade by the time the movie is ready (assuming no other setbacks), potentially dampening its chances at the box office. That doesn't appear to be happening any time soon, but the clock is ticking.