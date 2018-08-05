Mixed-gene French grapes may lead to cheaper, safer wine

The grapes weren't genetically modified. Rather, the researchers identified rot-resistant genes in other grapes (including those from Asia and the US) and cross-bred them to promote the improved traits. They also made sure to get rid of variants that were overly acidic or produced unwanted scents.

You probably won't be rushing to order a crate of this toughened-up wine when it's bottled by 2020. At the moment, the quality of test batches is... mediocre. Hybridization may have reduced pesticide use, but it also took the edges off the taste. It may take years for the grapes to evolve into something more flavorful. Don't be shocked if you see more of this going forward, however. Reducing pesticide use could both lower the cost of producing wines and reduce the use of harmful chemicals. It might be worth passing on some less-than-ideal vintages if winemaking becomes that much more accessible and eco-friendly.