Tesla explains Track Mode on the Model 3 Performance

You'll still see traction control kick in during "tougher situations," the company said. You may have the freedom to drift the Model 3 through turns, but the chances of getting into a hopeless state are likely slim.

It's still not certain when Track Mode might reach the Model 3, although that now appears to be more a matter of "when" than "if." However, it's yet another instance of Tesla altering the very nature of a car's performance through software. Many sports cars have some kind of software-based tuning, but it usually involves toning down driver assistance features (such as traction control). This kind of tweak-friendly design may be important for the second-generation Roadster, where performance is all-important.