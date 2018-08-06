Alex Hunter joins Real Madrid in 'FIFA 19'

The Twitter account for the fictional FIFA character Alex Hunter teased yesterday that some news was on the way, and now we know what that is. EA Sports has announced that Hunter will play for Real Madrid in "The Journey" story mode of FIFA 19. "The Journey" was first introduced in FIFA 17 and Hunter's story will be wrapped up in FIFA 19's third and final installment of the story mode.
🇬🇧 ✈️❓— Alex Hunter (@MrAlexHunter) August 5, 2018
Tomorrow 👀 #TheJourneyContinues
In June, EA announced that it would be adding UEFA Champions League to the game with FIFA 19, leading to speculation that Hunter may get that Real Madrid contract after all. You can check out a trailer for Hunter's Real Madrid transfer below.