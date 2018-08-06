Alexa now tells you when it can answer old questions

Answer Update is reaching Alexa devices over the course of the next week, so you'll have to be patient if you aren't part of the first wave.

This isn't just being introduced to sate your curiosity, as you might have guessed. It's also a hedge against Google, whose massive search engine gives it a major advantage when answering knowledge-oriented questions. Answer Update doesn't fill that gap, but it does serve as a perpetual reminder that Alexa is growing -- and might reduce the chances that you'll switch to Google Assistant the next time you're left wondering about an historical event or a scientific term.