Facebook's revamped Pages help you find local businesses

Other changes? You'll now see a dedicated Local section on the desktop and in the regular Facebook app, so you won't have to fire up the Facebook Local app to get a quick look at what's nearby. And if you want to work at companies, the company's job application tool is now available worldwide.

The changes are helpful if you're looking for new places to eat or get a haircut, but they might also be necessary. Facebook's renewed emphasis on friends over publishers in your News Feed could make it that much harder for businesses to vie for your attention, especially as the feed itself becomes increasingly crowded. This gives you a better reason to look for those local businesses, and might help smaller outfits that would otherwise struggle to stand out.