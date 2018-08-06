'Fortnite' for Android may launch on Samsung's app store

Global gaming phenomenon Fortnite is coming to the Android platform sometime this summer, but Epic said it wouldn't show up in the Google Play store. Now, there's evidence of how it will be distributed: Newly leaked code seems to show that 'Fortnite' will be available on Samsung's app store. This lends more credence to reports that the game will be a Samsung exclusive. In addition, the just-released Galaxy Tab S4 may be able to run the game along with upcoming Galaxy Note 9.
While it sounds as if Android users will still be able to download the app via Samsung's app store (or even sideload the APK onto other Android devices), the software may prevent them from running it unless they're using a Tab S4 or Note 9. Skipping the Google Play store allows Epic to distribute the game without paying a standard 30 percent cut to Google for in-app purchases. However, Samsung charges a similar cut, so that may not be the only reason Epic is bypassing Google's app marketplace.