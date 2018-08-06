Netflix trailer for 'Maniac' shows a drug trial gone off the rails

Netflix's high-profile Maniac series is no longer quite so mysterious. The streaming service has posted a full trailer for the dark comedy that reveals just what Owen (Jonah Hill) and Annie (Emma Stone) endure when the strange pharmaceutical trial goes haywire. Dr. Mantelray (Justin Theroux) is convinced that he has "solved" the mind, but just the opposite happens to our unwitting volunteers -- they're immersed in some "multi-reality brain magic" that drops them into fantasy lands and skews their perceptions. It's a commentary on society's obsession with "normal" and trying to flatten the peaks and valleys of your mental landscape.