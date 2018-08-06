Twitter: InfoWars isn't currently violating our policies

After YouTube pulled several of Alex Jones' videos two weeks ago for violating its hate speech policies, more and more services similarly removed content uploaded by him and his InfoWars network, culminating today in bans on Facebook and Apple's audio platforms. But amid the top media providers and social networks, one was notably silent: Twitter. As of today, the company's official position remains that Jones, InfoWars and associated accounts are not currently violating its rules, a Twitter spokesperson told Engadget.