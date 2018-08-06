YouTube removes Alex Jones’ official channel for violating guidelines

It appears YouTube has removed the Alex Jones Channel for violating its guidelines pic.twitter.com/H0Onaac3rJ — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 6, 2018

Polygon received a statement from YouTube, which states "All users agree to comply with our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines when they sign up to use YouTube. When users violate these policies repeatedly, like our policies against hate speech and harassment or our terms prohibiting circumvention of our enforcement measures, we terminate their accounts." Additionally, the site notes that the suspension was at least in part due to Jones and InfoWars' efforts to circumvent the live-streaming ban that YouTube put in place last week.

In July, YouTube took down several of Jones' videos for hate speech, and issued a strike (essentially a warning) against his channel. It seems that with other companies taking a harder stance against Jones' content, YouTube is less willing to tolerate the controversy Jones brings. Last week, Spotify took down some episodes of Jones' podcast following a backlash against the conspiracy theorist; the company ruled that the episodes violated its hate speech policy. Stitcher has removed the podcast too.

Update, 12:45PM ET: Added statement from YouTube and additional details on the page's banning.