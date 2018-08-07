Buick Marketplace adds in-dash fuel payments for Exxon

General Motors is giving customers in the US the ability to pay for gas at Exxon and Mobil stations from within their infotainment systems, and it's starting with Buick vehicles. Today, the automaker is rolling out a Marketplace update for Buicks that have access to it, which will add Exxon Mobil as one of its partner brands. It works like the in-dash fuel payment system GM-owned Chevy launched for Shell stations back in April: fire up the in-vehicle commerce platform, tap the Exxon Mobil icon and choose the Pay for Fuel option. You'll also need to type in the pump number to unlock it, but it doesn't get more complicated than that.
While swiping your card at the pump sounds like a much simpler and familiar process, this method could prevent your card from being skimmed. Gas pump skimmers are extremely common these days, and some of them are even too small and hard to spot. You can still collect and use your Exxon Mobil Speedpass+ reward points anyway, so you're not missing anything.
The feature will first be available in Buick Regal, LaCrosse, Envision, Enclave and Encore models. After its Buick debut, it will also make its way to other 2017 and newer GM vehicles in the US. And yes, that includes Chevy, which will then be able to use in-dash payments for more than one gas company.