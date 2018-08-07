Buick Marketplace adds in-dash fuel payments for Exxon

While swiping your card at the pump sounds like a much simpler and familiar process, this method could prevent your card from being skimmed. Gas pump skimmers are extremely common these days, and some of them are even too small and hard to spot. You can still collect and use your Exxon Mobil Speedpass+ reward points anyway, so you're not missing anything.

The feature will first be available in Buick Regal, LaCrosse, Envision, Enclave and Encore models. After its Buick debut, it will also make its way to other 2017 and newer GM vehicles in the US. And yes, that includes Chevy, which will then be able to use in-dash payments for more than one gas company.