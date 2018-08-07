Battle royale shooter 'H1Z1' officially arrives on PS4

The testing threw in multiple gameplay elements like new Arcade Mode events and EMP grenades. On launch, the focus is primarily on paid material. There's now a Fortnite-style $5.50 Battle Pass that unlocks premium rewards (you'll also get some rewards as a PS Plus member), and you can buy launch bundles loaded with cosmetic gear that start at $5 and scale up to $35 for the Hardline Deluxe. You'll also find RPGs, SOCOM Sniper Rifles and a new ARV transport to carry your five-person squads.

H1Z1 probably won't pose a serious threat to Fortnite's dominance on PS4, but it also won't have to. Daybreak chalked up more than 10 million players during the game's open beta phase. Even if only some of those gamers come back, that's a sizeable player base that could give the game a healthy shelf life.