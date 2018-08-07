InfoWars fans flock to apps following recent bans

On Sunday, Apple removed five of the six InfoWars-related podcasts listed on its directory, saying that it "does not tolerate hate speech." And while Spotify had taken down select episodes of the "The Alex Jones Show" podcast the previous week, it followed Apple's lead and later removed all of the show's episodes. Alex Jones and InfoWars have now also been banned from Facebook and YouTube removed Jones' official channel. Other companies that have removed Jones' content include Stitcher, LinkedIn and Pinterest. Twitter said yesterday, however, that Jones and InfoWars haven't violated its policies.

New, via @DylanByers: Tim Cook & Eddy Cue met over wkd and decided to pull Alex Jones / InfoWars content. After learning of Apple's decision, Zuckerberg told his team to pull Jones' pages from Facebook. YouTube followed after learning of Apple's decision https://t.co/yjf9YzaknG pic.twitter.com/BgIK1v9T2l — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 7, 2018

Apple CEO Tim Cook and senior VP Eddy Cue reportedly met over the weekend to discuss what to do with the Alex Jones and InfoWars content accessible through Apple. CNN's Oliver Darcy reported that the two chose to keep the InfoWars app on the App Store because they didn't believe it violated the company's policies.