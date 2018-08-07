Instapaper is back in the EU following temporary GDPR shutdown

GDPR, or General Data Protection Regulation, is a European law that regulates how companies must protect personal data. It applies to all EU citizens. Instapaper, which was formerly owned by Pinterest, had to spend time revamping its privacy policy to be compliant with the law.

As an apology for the downtime, Instapaper is offering six months of its newly relaunched premium service to EU users for free. The service, called Instapaper Premium, is $3 per month or $30 per year. It includes full-text search, unlimited notes, text-to-speech, speed reading, removal of ads and a "Send to Kindle" feature. The goal is to generate enough revenue to cover Instapaper's costs.