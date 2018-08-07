Stylish JRPG 'The World Ends With You' heads to Switch this October

Over a decade ago, the Nintendo DS action RPG The World Ends With You debuted, placing players in a fantastical version of Tokyo's famous Shibuya shopping district. The youth culture-infused game harnessed the handheld's twin screens, and was adapted for smartphones starting in 2012. Nintendo announced at the beginning of the year that its idiosyncratic cult classic would be coming to the Switch, and now we have a US release date: October 12th, 2018.
The World Ends with You: Final Remix is coming to #NintendoSwitch on 10/12! This definitive version of a modern RPG classic will bring a new scenario and some killer, new remixed music. #TWEWY pic.twitter.com/gHAieLk2my— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 7, 2018
If it looks a bit Kingdom Hearts-ey, that's because it was developed by Square Enix and the studio Jupiter, which previously put out the GBA game Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories, the first intermediary title in the franchise. The World Ends With You: Final Remix, as the upcoming Switch version is called, comes out a bit earlier in Japan on September 27th.