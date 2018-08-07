Logitech's wireless iPhone charging stand helps you watch movies

Wireless chargers are often finicky things: they tend to require that you place your phone just so, and stands usually preclude you from using your phone in anything but a vertical position. Logitech and Apple think they can lick both of those problems at once. They've teamed up on Powered, an iPhone-oriented wireless charging stand that promises to keep your device topped up no matter how you're using it. The cradle design both simplifies placement (just drop it in and go) and lets you charge while the phone is turned sideways -- helpful if you're determined to finish watching a movie when you return home.
A light on the back helps confirm that it's working without too much distraction, and Logitech promises overheat protection.
This is a standard Qi charger and doesn't technically require Apple handsets, but it's designed with the iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus in mind (and, we presume, future iPhones). You're probably not about to buy one for an Android phone in the first place, but it's worth noting before you spend your hard-earned cash. And you'll be spending a fair amount. Powered will cost $70 when it arrives later in August -- a familiar price for some charging stands, but not what you'd call a bargain.