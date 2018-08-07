Indian ride-hailing giant Ola launches in the UK

To begin with, it will be the only ride-hailing app in the country to offer both private cars and black cabs. Hailo (now absorbed into the London-oriented MyTaxi) tried that a while back, but it eventually focused solely on cabs. Ola is also promising to be more cooperative with local government concerns than rivals like Uber were in the past. It'll offer screened drivers, around-the-clock voice support and in-app emergency features from the start. The firm also claims to have "the industry's leading commissions," taking five percent for taxis and 10 percent for private cars.

This doesn't mean that Ola will go without scrutiny. Drivers in its home country have held strikes over low pay despite assurances of a livable wage, for instance. Ola may have to reassure UK officials that it won't create similar problems with its latest expansion. If it can address potential complaints, however, it may give you a viable alternative if existing options make you uncomfortable.