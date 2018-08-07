Samsung is building a high-speed 4TB SSD for everyone

The SSDs are the "industry's first" to use 4-bit V-NAND memory tech. The so-called QLC quad-level cells pack more memory into the same space as previous 3-bit cells, while operating at the same speeds. As a result, the new 4TB 2.5-inch SATA-based SSDs read and write data at 540 MB/s and 520 MB/s, respectively -- fast enough to capture and playback RAW 4K video files.

The 4TB drive will use just 32 of its fourth-generation, 64-layer 1-terabit V-NAND chips, Samsung said. Along with the 4TB drive, it will introduce 1TB and 2TB SATA SSDs later this year. It will also launch enerprise M.2 NVMe drives in 2018.

Samsung has yet to reveal the all-import prices for the new devices. Right now, you can pick up a 4TB hard drive on Amazon for as little as $100, while Samsung's 860 EVO 4TB SSD drive is over ten times that. If aimed at consumers, pricing for the new SSDs will have to be much cheaper, but Samsung seems confident. "As we expand our lineup across consumer segments and to the enterprise, 4-bit terabyte-SSD products will rapidly spread throughout the entire market," Han said.