The Morning After: Happy (Android) Pie Day!

Essentials is simply unlimited talk, text and data.T-Mobile's latest unlimited plan cuts out the extras

T-Mobile's new Essentials plan, advertised at just $30 per line for a family of four, includes unlimited talk, text and data in the US. It's geared towards customers that just want the "basics" -- T-Mobile's other unlimited plans include mobile hotspots, Netflix and more for $40 or more per line for a family of four.

There's a caveat, however: "Without autopay, it's $5 more per line. During times and places with heavy network demand, Essentials customers may notice slower speeds than other customers." Basically, this means customers on the Essentials plan will be the first of T-Mobile's unlimited customers to have their data throttled.

The competition isn't over yet...'Dota 2' veteran gamers steamrolled by AI team in exhibition match

Last weekend, an all-bot roster of OpenAI Five took on a team of Dota 2 casters and ex-pro players that individually rank among some of the best in the world. OpenAI Five won the best-of-three exhibition match convincingly, and the only reason the human team took a game was thanks to a little help from the audience.

Not peppermint, peanut butter or Pop-tart.Android P is for Pie

Android 9.0 has officially arrived. You'll get an over-the-air update for the new platform very, very soon if you have a Pixel, since it's rolling out to Google's devices now. If you have a non-Pixel phone, though, you'll likely have to wait a few more months to get the software upgrade, even if you're already using its beta version. Devices that were part of the Android P beta program (that includes phones from Sony, Xiaomi, HMD Global, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus and Essential) and "qualifying" Android One devices should have the update by the end of the fall. Sadly those digital wellbeing tricks (which are some of the most noticeable new features) are still in beta for now.

Pricing is staying at $10/month and MoviePass is suspending surge pricing.MoviePass slashes plan to three movies per month

After borrowing emergency funds to keep the lights on and toying with a price increase, MoviePass is limiting how many movies you can see each month. You won't be able to see a movie every day with your plan after August 15th. Instead, you can only grab tickets for three flicks a month, and get up to $5 off tickets beyond that. MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe told the Wall Street Journal that the move will slash the company's cash burn rate by over 60 percent. Will that be enough?

People are going under the knife for that #nofilter look.Selfie filters are driving new cosmetic surgery trends

Doctors have noticed a new trend: People want to change their body to look like their edited selfies. Specifically, they're referring to photos of themselves taken with apps like Snapchat and Facetune that apply filters to instantly touch-up their appearance. The trend was described by researchers in the Boston University School of Medicine's Department of Dermatology.

This specific application ("Snapchat dysmorphia") isn't just about wishing to appear more like your spiffed-up selfies: It's wanting cosmetic surgery to look better in future pics, too. "This is an alarming trend because those filtered selfies often present an unattainable look and are blurring the line of reality and fantasy for these patients," the report outlined.

The Big PictureAuctioning a Russian spy camera disguised as... a camera

A "completely ridiculous" for-real spy camera hides another shooter in the side -- it was one of 25 intriguing (and rare) USSR-era cameras.

Sadly though, none of us will ever be that cool.Ford Mustang Bullitt review: almost Steve McQueen cool

Ford has made a special-edition Mustang at a premium price, and it's sure to appease film and car fans. The design, more powerful engine and the chance to pretend you're Steve McQueen make it worth the price for these folks. According to Roberto Baldwin, everyone else might be better suited with the Mustang GT.

A breakup months in the making.Facebook, Apple and YouTube dump Alex Jones

Although things seem to have come to a head just recently, the battle between the InfoWars creator and tech firms has actually been brewing for months. While Twitter says that InfoWars is not currently in violation of its policies and its app is still available on iTunes and Google Play, the network and its leader, Alex Jones, were shown the door by YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Facebook.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.